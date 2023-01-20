Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Led the Biden Administration’s Supply Chain Task Force. He Never Attended A Meeting.
President Joe Biden tapped Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to co-chair a team tasked with fixing a supply chain crisis that left grocery shelves empty. The secretary never even showed up to a meeting, records show. In June 2021, as supply chains were being crippled by the effects of pandemic-era restrictions and Biden's rampant spending, […]
