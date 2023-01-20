The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As Europe and United Kingdom Take Tough Action, Biden Admin Slow to Sanction Iran

The Biden administration is lagging behind its international partners in imposing sanctions on the Iranian regime, stoking concern among advocacy groups that are pushing for a tough response to the clerical government’s violent crackdown on protesters. The post As Europe and United Kingdom Take Tough Action, Biden Admin Slow to Sanction Iran appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


