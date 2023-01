Biden’s DHS Secretary Downplays Immigration Crisis as ‘Not Unique’ to US

January 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday downplayed the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border, saying it is not "unique" to the United States. The post Biden's DHS Secretary Downplays Immigration Crisis as 'Not Unique' to US appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...