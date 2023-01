Boon for Buttigieg? DC Could Give Residents Up to $1,200 To Buy Electric Bikes

January 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A far-left Washington, D.C., councilwoman wants the city to pay up to $1,200 per person to residents who buy electric bicycles, WUSA9 reported this week. The post Boon for Buttigieg? DC Could Give Residents Up to $1,200 To Buy Electric Bikes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...