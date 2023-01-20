The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: I Bet He Was Pissed

South Sudan President Salva Kiir

The government of South Sudan detained six journalists over video apparently showing President Salva Kiir urinating on himself. The video showed Kiir, 71, standing for the national anthem at an event for the commissioning of a road as a dark spot spread down his gray pants. The video was never broadcast, but it did leak on social media.

