Brickbat: I Bet He Was Pissed

January 20, 2023 | Tags: censorship, REASON

The government of South Sudan detained six journalists over video apparently showing President Salva Kiir urinating on himself. The video showed Kiir, 71, standing for the national anthem at an event for the commissioning of a road as a dark spot spread down his gray pants. The video was never broadcast, but it did leak on social media.

