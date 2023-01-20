[VIDEO] Joe Biden Looks Paralyzed With Fear During “Praise and Worship” at Black Church

January 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Now, I ask you, does THIS look like a man who was “raised” in the black church? Ha ha ha. Joe Biden looks like he just walked onto the planet Mars for the first time, and is terrified beyond belief. And what’s there to be scared of? Nothing, of course. But Joe stands there, looking like riganortis has set it and he can’t move a muscle. My guess, is that the loud noises scared him. Seriously. Anthem Memory Care had this to say about loud noises and folks with dementia: A researcher from the University of Wisconsin, Laura Joosse, has studied



Read More...