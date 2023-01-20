Video of Headless Fish Casually Swimming in a Lake Baffles and Terrifies The Internet

January 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I came across something really creepy and weird on the internet, and you know the rule – if I have to see it, so do you. That’s just how we roll around here. So, what did I see? Well, it was a headless fish, just casually swimming around the lake, like it didn’t have a care in the world. No, I am not kidding. They’re calling it the zombie fish, and it’s creepy as hell, but also really fascinating. What could have happened to this fish? Many are speculating, but we don’t know for sure… Whiskey Riff reported that we’ve



Read More...