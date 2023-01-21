Classified Documents Mishandling is One Thing; Dem Mayors Angry At Biden Over Border Crisis

January 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Even Democratic mayors are becoming increasingly enraged with the administration’s lack of care, which is increasing the pressure on President Joe Biden and national Democrats to start taking the border situation seriously. A number of Democratic mayors joined their Republican counterparts in criticizing Biden’s management of the border at the U.S. Conference of Mayors conference on Wednesday. When visiting El Paso, Texas, recently, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams stated that this is “neither a state problem or city problem” and shouldn’t be delegated to local governments. It is a national issue that is influenced by external forces that



Read More...