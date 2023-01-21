The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Feds Discover More Classified Docs in Biden Home Following 12 Hour Search

January 21, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.  The post Feds Discover More Classified Docs in Biden Home Following 12 Hour Search appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


