Friends Say Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson is in Mental Trouble, and Needs Help

January 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When you think about who the “acting greats” are, at the top of most people’s lists will be this guy: Jack Nicholson. His character in “The Shinning” still gives me goosebumps. But we don’t see much of Jack anymore, do we? As a matter of fact, I couldn’t recall if he was dead or alive, he’s been out of the news for so long…Well, as it turns out, Jack has become a recluse, who refuses to leave his house. And his friends believe he has dementia, and will die alone. Sounds like Jack is in some serious trouble. Very sad



Read More...