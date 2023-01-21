Lies and liars, American style

Oh dear! Many Democrats are upset that one particular piece of work (Santos) is not being frogmarched out of the Capitol and shot at dawn by the GOP because he is a “known serial liar” during his campaign.

Actually, I think that could be beneficial to the States. Read on!

In a local daily, the comment was published: “The very fact that the Republican party allows a known serial liar to remain as a House member (Santos) – and put on two committees says all there is to know about the GOP.”

True, as far as he goes. For observers like lovers of liberty, the unknown commentator could have said “all you need to know” about the GOP and been a lot more accurate. The GOP is far, far worse than shown just by tolerating such a person: their corruption, their stupidity, their evil nature, and the results of their actions have been clear since at least 1861. The blood on the hands of members of the GOP – especially their leaders over the years – is immeasurable. Their disservice to the people of this nation (and the rest of the world) is legendary. And demonstrably true.

But …

Do Democrats really want to push this idea that Santos should be waylaid and punished and banned or banished? Really?

Recently viewing some video recordings made back in the dark ages (1987) about the lies he told as a young Senator, and reports by mainstream media on the lies he told running for office, it is clear that Uncle Joe (Biden) certainly practiced such lying well before Santos – maybe even before he was born!

(Yes, I realize that we are citing “hack rags” but even the MSM did and is pointing out Santos and Uncle Joe and their lies.)

And of course, Uncle Joe is far from the only Democrat to have a proven track records of lies, tall tales, fabrications, and deceit. And Santos is certainly not the first or last Republican to lie for purposes of winning votes – or whatever purpose he may have.

Indeed, if we were to right an honest job description and qualifications list for being a Member of Congress, a Senator, a President or Vice President in these States, and prioritize the list, “professional liar” would be very near the top. (And that is not counting State and local and tribal government!)

Now, as a lover of liberty, freedom, peace, and prosperity – to say nothing of my family and people in general – I would love nothing more than to see all of these politicians tossed out into the gutter. It is, after all, the suitable habitat for them, no? They have no business trying to rule – or even “govern” other people.

Lying constantly? Yep! Which is just one more reason why human government is evil – and stupid. And why lovers of liberty must oppose it.



