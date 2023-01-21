PA Woman Charged With Murdering Her Parents, Hacking Them With a Chainsaw, And Tossing Them in The Garbage

January 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Wow. This story is grisly. It’s involves a Pennsylvania woman, who is charged with murdering and dismembering her 70+ year old parents with a chainsaw, and then tossing their body parts in the trash bin. Sounds like there is some very horrific mental issues going on in this family. 6 ABC reported that a woman has been arrested and charged with killing her parents after their dismembered bodies were found in their Jenkintown, Pa. home. Verity Beck, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree murder and is being held without bail. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said police



Read More...