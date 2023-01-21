These Are The Oldest People In The World

With the passing of France's Lucile Randon at the age of 118 this week, Statista's Martin Armstrong reports that the title of 'oldest living human' has been bequeathed to the U.S. born Maria Branyas Morera. At the ripe old age of 115, she sits atop the infographic below, showing the age and birthplace of the oldest living people on Earth.

You will find more infographics at Statista

All women, the countries of birth most represented here are Japan and the United States; accounting for four and three, respectively.

All entries have been validated by the Gerontology Research Group.

Do these 'supercentenarians' have any advice for living for so long?

Emma Morano, born in 1899 and who died in 2017 at the age of 117 was thought to have been the last person alive to have lived in three different centuries.

The Italian apparently put her long life down to leaving her husband in 1938 and the consumption of two raw eggs and some raw minced meat every day.