47-Year-Old Elite Canadian Cyclist Dies Suddenly

Another young and otherwise healthy elite athlete has died at a relatively young age. Professional cyclist Kris Yip died suddenly last week and, as usual, the cause of death is unknown. According to his local news outlet, the Prince George Citizen:

Yip passing was also reported on in Canadian Cycling Magazine as he was known as an accomplished athlete and one of the country’s elite cyclists with a great enthusiasm for the sport. The Prince George Cycling Club cancelled its Fatbike events this weekend and instead held a celebration of life in honour of Yip at Forest For the World. The group honoured Yip with a ride, barbeque, and refreshments. The cause of Yip’s death is not known at this time.

The frequency of these types of stories has definitely gone up recently. We started covering them in 2021 when we would get a few a month. In 2022, it happened every few days. Now, it seems to be a daily event for news outlets to cover people dying suddenly. That doesn’t include the many who die every day without news outlets taking note.

The good news is it appears more “normies” are waking up and finally starting to ask questions. The bad news is it took more people dying frequently and unnecessarily to get to this tipping point of awareness.

