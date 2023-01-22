Biden Impeachment Coming? Senate Democrats Express Support for Investigation
January 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The classified documents probe into President Joe Biden appears to be gaining bipartisan support, bringing unavoidable speculation about whether this could be the preamble to an impeachment drive. According to […] The post Biden Impeachment Coming? Senate Democrats Express Support for Investigation appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments