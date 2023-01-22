DOJ: Don’t Count On Us To Share Info During Biden Investigation

January 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a statement sent to the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, the Justice Department of President Joe Biden stated that it is likely that it will withhold material on the investigation into Biden’s handling of sensitive information while he served as vice president. On November 2, less than a week before the 2022 midterm elections, classified documents associated with Biden were discovered for the first time in his private office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C. Since then, three additional occasions have seen the discovery of classified documents by Biden’s attorneys at his residence in



Read More...