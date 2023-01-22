“Handover Ceremony” at Chinese Zoo Goes Horribly Wrong

The year of the tiger is giving way to the year of the rabbit in China. But it appears the tiger isn’t ready to let go…

“On Jan. 21, in Linfen, North China’s Shanxi Province, Linfen Zoo held the ‘tiger-rabbit handover’ ceremony. Two staff held the rabbit and tiger cubs in arms, but no one expected the little tiger went up to bite the rabbit. Fortunately, the two cubs are safe.”

