Nancy Pelosi Had Literal Exorcism Performed On House After Husband's Attack

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called in a priest to perform an exorcism at the San Francisco home where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by 42-year-old David DePape on November 4th, according to Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra.

"I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services," she told the NY Times.

While the official details surrounding the incident have changed several times, the last update came in a now-retracted November report by veteran NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer (who's been benched since said report). According to Almaguer, Paul Pelosi opened the door to their San Francisco home last month when police arrived. However, he did not try to escape or alert police to an emergency, and he instead walked to the police and back toward the alleged attacker, David DePape.

“After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police,” Almaguer said in the now-deleted Nov. 4 video report. Almaguer cited unnamed sources for the claims.

NBC Report Contradicts Federal Charging Statement in Paul Pelosi Attack – And Paul Pelosi’s Actions

NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer reported on the Today Show that accused attacker David DePape and Paul Pelosi were alone in the Pelosi home for thirty minutes, #PaulPelosi pic.twitter.com/X6RURvSMYJ — Vlemx4u (@vlemx4u) November 4, 2022

Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, told the Times that having her home turn into a "crime scene" was unimaginable, Just the News reports.

"He’s a strong person, athletic. This has been tough. It’s going to be about three or four more months before he’s really back to normal," she said of her husband, while telling CNN: "I feel very sad about it because of what happened, but also more sad because the person was searching for me. ... My dear husband, who is not even that political actually, paid the price."

Was the exorcist for the house, or for Paul?