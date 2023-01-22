One of the Biggest Pro-Vax Pushers Admits He Was Wrong, “Anti-Vaxers Were Right…”

January 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I used to read some of Scott Adam’s tweets when the pandemic first hit and I’d shake my head. I knew he’d fallen for the fear mongering and was a lost cause. And just like that, Scott became one of the most hardcore vax pushers on the internet – and he lost a lot of support because of it, but he just kept pushing it and pushing it. But sadly, that happened to a lot of good people because they used some “CIA-level” psyop to get people scared, starting with all of those fake “death” videos out of Italy and



Read More...