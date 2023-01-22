WOW! Secret Service Suddenly Changed Their Tune About Joe and His Delaware House…

January 22, 2023

Well, well, well, it looks like the Secret Service has had a sudden change of heart and done an “about face” over Joe Biden’s Delaware house, where a stash of classified documents were housed for at least 6 years. At first, when the GOP demanded the visitor logs for everyone who had come and gone on the property, the Secret Service claimed they didn’t keep records. Really? You expect us to believe that? Well, apparently they realized nobody actually believed that nonsense, and suddenly, they magically found information on visitors to Biden’s Delaware house…They must’ve got a call from Obama



