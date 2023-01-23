Cruz Wants Military Personnel Discharged Over Vaccine Requirements Reinstated

January 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will present a bill that would allow military personnel who were discharged for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine requirements to be rehired. The Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act, according to Cruz on Fox News “All of those service members would receive relief, and those who want to rejoin the military would have a way to do so with full benefits and reinstatement at their previous rank. “And for those who decide not to reenlist, to ensure that their discharge is honorable rather than just a general discharge, and to



