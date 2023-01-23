The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Finally: A Bain Man Makes It To The White House

President Joe Biden’s new chief of staff, Jeff Zients, is a centimillionaire businessman who, like the failed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, got his start at as a consultant at Bain Consulting. (For Romney and Bain, in Biden's telling, that was just a pit stop on the road to putting Americans "through hell and back.") The post Finally: A Bain Man Makes It To The White House appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


