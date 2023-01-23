Potential Hosts For 2024 Presidential Debates Given Stern Response By RNC Chair!

January 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican National Committee officials have said their party’s nominee for president will not take part in any debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates due to fears of partisan bias. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman, advised potential debate hosts not to “waste your time.” She wrote a letter to the committee outlining the RNC’s past complaints about the debate format and suggesting improvements that need to be made before Republican contenders for president will agree to participate in the debates. To “prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates,” the letter is a prelude to a rule change at



Read More...