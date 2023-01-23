The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Raphael Warnock Buys Million-Dollar Townhouse As His Church’s Tenants Live In Squalor

January 23, 2023

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.), who received a lucrative monthly housing allowance from his church during his first term in the Senate, will soon reside in a luxurious Capitol Hill townhouse as tenants of his ministry’s low-income apartment building continue to live in squalor. The post Raphael Warnock Buys Million-Dollar Townhouse As His Church’s Tenants Live In Squalor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


