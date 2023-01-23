The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Left’s Largest Nonprofits Funneled $39 Million to China in 2021, Filings Show

January 23, 2023

Two of America's largest liberal nonprofits, the Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford Foundations, funneled $39 million to China in 2021—money that in some cases went to Chinese government agencies and universities that conduct military research. The post The Left's Largest Nonprofits Funneled $39 Million to China in 2021, Filings Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


