Arizona’s New Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs Halts Executions of Over 100 Murderers – Here’s Who She’s Sparing
January 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Arizona’s first Democratic governor in over a decade spent no time proving she was every bit a Democrat by putting the state’s executions on hold — sparing more than 100 […] The post Arizona's New Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs Halts Executions of Over 100 Murderers - Here's Who She's Sparing appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments