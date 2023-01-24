Battle Tanks For Ukraine Approved On Same Day Doomsday Clock Hits Closest Point To Midnight In History

Update(1412ET): The Biden administration has said it will send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, in a significant breakthrough and escalation after weeks of debate, as well as division over the issue within the NATO alliance.

Politico's national security correspondents Alex Ward and Hans von der Burchard are further reporting that with the US ready to pull the trigger, Scholz's Germany has followed by approving Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Germany is planning to send 14 of its Leopard 2 A6 tanks to Ukrainian forces.

Scholz's decision was made possible after Biden agreed to send U.S. Abrams tanks as well. In the end, seems like the Chancellor prevailed with his insistence that both Germany and the U.S. must send modern Western tanks:https://t.co/JFpCYmfOvW — Hans von der Burchard (@vonderburchard) January 24, 2023

Ominously, this comes on the very same day that the war in Ukraine has pushed the Doomsday Clock to its closest point to midnight in history, as The Hill details:

Russia’s war in Ukraine has significantly raised the risk of global self-annihilation, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warned Tuesday, moving forward the Doomsday Clock to its closest point to midnight ever. The Doomsday Clock is meant to measure the gravest risks to human existence to pressure world leaders to recommit to addressing extinction-level challenges, such as the threat of nuclear weapon use, but has grown to include the dangers of climate change and biological risks such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The clock has moved to 90 seconds before midnight, 10 seconds closer than when it was last set in January 2022, shortly before Russia launched its invasion against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, primarily because of the NATO-Russia proxy war being fought in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/L8ImrfpZty — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) January 24, 2023

The Doomsday Clock is a decades-long project of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists featuring a clock face where midnight represents Armageddon. https://t.co/uG9vmchRXK pic.twitter.com/IFM1gmIjjT — USA TODAY Graphics (@usatgraphics) January 24, 2023

Now the US is "leaning" toward sending Ukraine its advanced Abrams M1 tanks, reports The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "The Biden administration is leaning toward sending a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and an announcement of the deliveries could come this week, U.S. officials said," the report indicates.