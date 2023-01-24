Brickbat: We’ll Leave the Light on For You

January 24, 2023

Since August 2021, the lights at Minnechaug Regional High School in Massachusetts have remained on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The school building has a "green lighting system" that's supposed to save energy and money by adjusting the lights when a room is not in use. But the system broke more than a year ago and went into default mode, which keeps the lights on at all times, costing the school system thousands of dollars each month. The company the school bought the system from a decade ago has since changed hands several times, and they couldn't find anyone to fix it. But officials said they now have the parts they need and should be able to fix it during the February break.

