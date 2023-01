Dem Lawmaker’s Child Released on $500 Bail After Assaulting Cop

January 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The "nonbinary" child of Democratic House minority whip Katherine Clark charged with assaulting a cop was released from custody Monday night after posting a $500 cash bail. The post Dem Lawmaker’s Child Released on $500 Bail After Assaulting Cop appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...