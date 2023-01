Netflix ‘Narnia’ Adaptation To Feature First Black White Witch

January 24, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS GATOS, CA — In a move celebrated by casual viewers but criticized by longtime fans of C.S. Lewis's children's book series The Chronicles Of Narnia, Netflix has released marketing materials confirming that The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe will feature the first-ever black White Witch.



Read More...