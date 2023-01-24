Report: Classified Docs Found at Former VP Pence’s Indiana Home

January 24, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—A lawyer for Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at the former U.S. vice president's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The post Report: Classified Docs Found at Former VP Pence's Indiana Home appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



