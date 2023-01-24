Scandinavia’s Oldest Runestone Found, WEF Cringe, Rising Anti-White Hatred & Excess Deaths Spike – WW Ep252

January 24, 2023 | Tags: Germany, immigration

The American Journal of Medicine published a flawed study that claimed there is a link between vaccine hesitancy, a distrust in government and increased traffic risks. A woman was choked to death by Toronto hospital security for having her mask too low. Scotland's weekly deaths hit a record high post Covid jab and Jacinda resigned as New Zealand PM. Russia posts record current account surplus. Meanwhile, they weren't invited to WEF, which was no loss to them. Vox and Vice are being rocked by hard times. Turkey is angry over Koran burnings in Sweden and doesn't want Sweden to enter NATO because of it. An Iranian refugee…



