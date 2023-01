After Being Kicked Off Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff Given Seat On Pencil-Neck Committee

January 25, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newly crowned Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy wasted no time fulfilling his promise to free the House Intelligence Committee from members caught up in lying or sleeping with Chinese spies, Representative Adam Schiff being chief among the affected members.



