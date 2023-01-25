Australia Sees Heart Attacks Increase By 17% In 2022 - "Experts" Blame Pandemic

The public has been bombarded with a stream of news stories in recent months seeking to explain the steady rise of heart attacks in western countries in the past two years. The epidemic is most concerning due to the large number of young and otherwise healthy people that are being stricken with heart problems otherwise reserved for older or clinically obese patients.

Explanations for the trend blame everything from video games to climate change. Of course, these scapegoats do not explain the statistical leap in heart failure in the past two years. The most common narrative is that the covid virus is the cause - The problem with this theory is that there is zero evidence to support the claim that covid causes potential heart ailments. In fact, studies show that there is no such thing as "covid heart", a false concept spread by the mainstream media at the onset of the pandemic.

Are the "experts" baffled? Or, are they trying to avoid the obvious culprit.

Australia is reporting a 17% increase in heart attacks in the first eight months of 2022 alone, and establishment paid researchers seem to be deliberately avoiding any mention of the covid mRNA vaccines. Instead, they are continuing to blame covid infection along with numerous peripheral and indirect triggers associated with the lockdowns.

Australia sees a 17% increase in deaths from heart attacks and experts are dumbfounded. pic.twitter.com/sH4Zh7a2tx — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 22, 2023

Multiple studies now show a direct relationship between vaccine status and Myocarditis, specifically in young people, and the attempts to suppress such information by Big Pharma and governments are failing. If side effects are related to developing auto-immune disorders triggered by mRNA as some researchers suspect, then symptoms in many vaccinated people may not become visible for months or years. But, as time passes, the extent of the damage will become clear to the public.

Pro-vaccine studies related to the dangers often do not include unvaccinated people as a control group for determining side effects, which suggests a desire to hide health risks associated with covid vaccination. Eventually the questions and the deaths are going to become too prominent for the mainstream to ignore. Are torches and pitchforks the inevitable end for vaccine enforcers and Big Pharma?