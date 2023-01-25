The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Beto O’Rourke Is Holding On to $100K In Tainted Crypto Cash

January 25, 2023

Beto O'Rourke claims he returned a $1 million campaign contribution from Sam Bankman-Fried before the crypto kingpin's meteoric collapse in November. But campaign records show O'Rourke is holding on to $100,000 of that donation, raising questions about the failed Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate's claims. The post Beto O'Rourke Is Holding On to $100K In Tainted Crypto Cash appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


