Court Blocks California Ban on COVID “Treatment or Advice” That’s “Contrary to the Standard of Care”

January 25, 2023 | Tags: free speech, REASON

This decision (Hoeg v. Newsom, decided by Judge William Shubb) reaches a result different from that reached four weeks ago in McDonald v. Lawson. I'm on the run, but hope to blog more about this later.

The post Court Blocks California Ban on COVID "Treatment or Advice" That's "Contrary to the Standard of Care" appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...