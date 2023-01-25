Donald Trump Responds To Meta’s Decision To Reinstate His Account With Conditions

The personal account of former President Donald Trump has been reinstated by Facebook parent company Meta after a two-year suspension following the uprising on January 6. In a blog post published on Wednesday, the firm said that in order to prevent “repeat offenders” from breaking its regulations, “additional guardrails” are being added. Nick Clegg, vice president of worldwide relations at Meta, stated, “In the case that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be withdrawn and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the offense.” The largest social media



