GOP Wants to Know Why UPenn Saw Surge in Foreign Donations After it Opened Biden Think Tank

January 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is pressing President Joe Biden's secretary of state Antony Blinken for details on the sudden surge in foreign donations to University of Pennsylvania after the establishment of the Penn Biden Center, where Blinken served as managing director. The post GOP Wants to Know Why UPenn Saw Surge in Foreign Donations After it Opened Biden Think Tank appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...