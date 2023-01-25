What 50 Years Of Roe Hath Wrought
January 25, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYThe Declaration of Independence says we’re endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech promoting abortion over the weekend, she cited our nation’s founding document, and the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But she conveniently left out …
