Brickbat: Didn’t You See Me?

January 26, 2023 | Tags: REASON

The Waterbury, Connecticut, police department has fired officer James Hinkle for screaming at and berating a woman who drove through an intersection where he was directing traffic. Hinkle accused the woman of almost running him over, but in the video he appeared to be a few feet from her and actually ran towards the vehicle and slapped it when she entered the intersection. "I got two kids at home waiting for me to come home tonight," Hinkle shouted at her.

The post Brickbat: Didn't You See Me? appeared first on Reason.com.



