Here’s Why Biden’s Document Scandal is SO MUCH Worse Than Trump’s…

January 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Trump did noting wrong. He’s guilty of being “Trump,” so everything he does is turned into this big, ridiculous hoopla. But he was (still should be) the President of The United States of America, and he had all the authority in the world to declassify documents and take copies home with him. Sure, I bet the Deep State doesn’t like that, but tough luck, he can do that, and he kept them in a secure spot, that everyone knew about. Much like everything the left gets hysterical over with Trump, this is also a nothing burger. But Biden’s situation



Read More...