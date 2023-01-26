The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Pfizer & BioNTech Faked Their Pre-Clinical Studies, Lied When They Claimed Their “Vaccine” Provides 8 Times Better Protection Than Natural Immunity, and How No One Said a Word About It

January 26, 2023   |   Tags:

The post How Pfizer & BioNTech Faked Their Pre-Clinical Studies, Lied When They Claimed Their “Vaccine” Provides 8 Times Better Protection Than Natural Immunity, and How No One Said a Word About It appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x