How Pfizer & BioNTech Faked Their Pre-Clinical Studies, Lied When They Claimed Their “Vaccine” Provides 8 Times Better Protection Than Natural Immunity, and How No One Said a Word About It
January 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post How Pfizer & BioNTech Faked Their Pre-Clinical Studies, Lied When They Claimed Their “Vaccine” Provides 8 Times Better Protection Than Natural Immunity, and How No One Said a Word About It appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments