If You’re A Parent That Cares About Your Child, You Should Support School Choice

January 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Every child in the United States should have access to a high-quality education that can pave the road to realizing their goals and achieving economic and social success. Many schools in the United States’ present public education system fail to meet these objectives, which is why a large number of kids across the country fall short. The great thing about school choice is that it helps everyone equally. Educational choice is especially helpful for students from low-income households and students with special needs, but it also benefits students from middle- and high-income families. Several regions throughout the country made significant



