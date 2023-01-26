The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ivy League Lawyer Who Firebombed Cop Car Will Spend a Year and a Day in Prison

January 26, 2023   |   Tags:

An Ivy League-educated lawyer who firebombed a cop car during the 2020 George Floyd riots was sentenced on Thursday to just a year and a day in prison, concluding a pair of cases marked by surprising leniency from the Biden Justice Department. The post Ivy League Lawyer Who Firebombed Cop Car Will Spend a Year and a Day in Prison appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x