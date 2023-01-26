The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Meet the Biden Energy Official Who Fought To Shield China From US Solar Tariffs

January 26, 2023   |   Tags:

When China's largest solar companies faced costly U.S. tariffs, they turned to industry veteran Jigar Shah to lobby on their behalf. Now, President Joe Biden is handing that same man hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to invest in green energy companies, prompting concern that the money could benefit Beijing. The post Meet the Biden Energy Official Who Fought To Shield China From US Solar Tariffs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


