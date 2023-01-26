Middle-Aged Tech Mogul Spends $2 Million Per Year To Achieve '18-Year-Old' Body

A 45-year-old tech mogul worth nine figures says he spends around $2 million per year to 'bio hack' his body so that he has the fitness of an 18-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the heart of a 35-year-old.

Bryan Johnson, who sold his company Braintree Payment Solutions to Ebay for $800 million when he was in his 30s, has been sticking to an aggressive daily routine that was crafted by his team of 30 doctors and regenerative health experts, Bloomberg reports.

Every morning, Johnson wakes at 5am, downs two dozen supplements, works out for an hour, and then drinks a green juice concoction that includes collagen peptides and creatine. He then brushes and flosses, rinsing with tea-tree oil and antioxidant gel.

Then, before bedtime, Johnson wears special glasses that block out blue light for two hours while monitoring vital signs.

He also goes through monthly medical procedures to gauge his progress, which include MRIs, colonoscopies, blood tests and ultrasounds. He tracks his weight, BMI, blood glucose levels and heart rate variations on a daily basis.

When he goes to bed, Johnson is hooked up to machine that tracks the number of nighttime erections (why though?).

Here's Johnson in 2017, before he began the health quest: