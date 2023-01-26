Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Footage To Be Released To The Public

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A San Francisco judge has ordered that evidence relating to the attack on Paul Pelosi must be released to the public, including police body camera footage that was reportedly played in court and showed the suspect striking Pelosi with a hammer.

In this courtroom sketch, David DePape appears at a hearing in San Francisco, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2022. (Vicki Behringer/Reuters)

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office must release the 911 audio calls, home surveillance video, and police body camera footage from the attack on Pelosi after a judge on Wednesday rejected a request from prosecutors to keep it secret, CBS Sacramento reported.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy also ruled that audio recordings of a police interview with the suspected assailant, David DePape, must be made public. It is unclear when the evidence will be unsealed.

Adam Lipson, DePape’s defense attorney, objected to the release of the evidence, arguing that it might impair his client’s ability to get a fair trial, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

DePape stands accused of breaking into Pelosi’s home on Oct. 28 and carrying out a brutal hammer attack against the 82-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Paul Pelosi (L) and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Washington Hilton in Washington, on April 28, 2018. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old DePape faces state and federal charges including attempted murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

Coalition of News Outlets Request Release of Evidence

Wednesday’s ruling came in response to a request by a group of media outlets to gain access to the footage.

The coalition of news organizations filed a court motion in San Francisco earlier in January to get access to the evidence, with attorneys for the outlets arguing in the motion that “the public and press have standing to assert their rights of access to court records and proceedings.”

That came after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 14 introduced audio and video evidence against DePape but refused to make it public.

The Dec. 14 preliminary hearing for DePape’s case featured audio from a 911 call made by Pelosi, body camera footage from responding officers, an interview with DePape, and footage from Capitol Police surveillance cameras as evidence.

The hammer DePape allegedly used in the attack was also displayed in court, while surveillance video played in court showed what is alleged to be DePape swinging the hammer over a dozen times to break the glass before gaining entry into Pelosi’s home.

DePape is accused of smashing the glass door of Pelosi’s home in Pacific Heights after 2 a.m. on Oct. 28 and later carrying out the brutal attack.

Graphic Testimony

After DePape allegedly gained entry into the home, he awakened Paul Pelosi, who was in bed asleep, according to court documents.

DePape then asked him where his wife, Nancy Pelosi, was. He replied he didn’t know Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts so DePape said he’d wait, court documents show.

Police Lt. Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape on the day of the attack, testified during the Dec. 14 hearing that DePape said he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and that he wanted to use the hammer to smash her kneecaps and put her in a wheelchair.

DePape mentioned other targets besides Nancy Pelosi, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Hurley said.

In the interview recording that was played in court, DePape was heard saying that he hadn’t “specifically” chosen Nancy Pelosi, while condemning the entire political establishment in Washington, railing against “scandal after scandal,” and calling the political atmosphere in the country “[expletive] insane.”

“There is evil in Washington,” DePape told Hurley, according to her court testimony.

Two black SUVs with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s security detail wait outside her San Francisco home on Nov. 2, 2022. (Darlene Sanchez for The Epoch Times)

‘I Didn’t Come Here to Surrender’

During the hearing, the judge repeated a point made by prosecutor Phoebe Maffei that DePape had come “to the Pelosi house to wipe out and teach a lesson to the people that he believes are corrupt.”

“I didn’t come here to surrender. If you stop me, it’s like stopping me from going after evil and you will take the punishment,” DePape said, according to Maffei.

After Paul Pelosi told DePape he didn’t know where his wife was, he asked to use the bathroom, according to court documents. DePape let him and, from the bathroom, Pelosi called 911.

In the 911 call played back in court, Paul Pelosi could be heard saying that “someone’s in the home, don’t know who he is,” later telling the operator that “he told me to put the phone down.”

Police arrived within minutes and after entering, encountered the two men struggling for control of the hammer.

A screen grab taken from video shows damage to the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted during a break-in at their house in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2022. (KGO-TV via ABC via Reuters)

San Francisco Police officer Kyle Cagney testified at the Dec. 14 hearing that he witnessed the attack.

“My partner said, ‘Drop the weapon’ … He started to pull the hammer, Mr. Pelosi let go and the man lunged and hit Mr. Pelosi in the head,” Cagney said in court, describing the encounter that left Pelosi with a fractured skull.

