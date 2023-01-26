WAR

By now, you have surely heard that both the FedGov (DC) and Berlin (BRD – Germany) have decided to send 45 panzers (tanks) to the national-socialist regime in Ukraine. And not just any tanks, but the current generation of main battle tanks: 31 each M1A2 (unknown if they will have the SEPv4 enhancement) and 14 each Leopard 2A6. Uncle Joe announced it himself. Others may follow.

And the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday said it was important for Western partners to coordinate military aid to Kyiv. “The crucial part is we do it together and we do not do the blame game in Europe because we are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other,” she said.

Of course, the French Foreign Ministry quickly contradicted that revealing and damning statement, according to Barrons. “We are not at war with Russia and none of our partners are,” ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said. “The delivery of military equipment… does not constitute co-belligerence.”

Except in the real world, it does.

Which even the German Defense Minister Pistorius admitted; he “totally sympathizes” with those who are concerned about “delivering tanks to a war zone. I have little sympathy for those who would gladly shout ‘Hallelujah’ over [the fact] that there are tank deliveries,” the minister said. He added that “there is no reason for that.” “We are talking about a war and nothing about it is pleasant.”

These panzers join the supply chain that includes British Army Challenger 2 and will likely include French AMX-56 LeClerc tanks. NATO seems to be content to send the good stuff to be destroyed in Ukraine, while providing training for Russian tank-killers!

Now, this does not mean that the nuclear warheads will immediately start flying back and forth. But several people point out that this may very well be the beginning of the Third World War. And it certainly ups the ante. Moscow is right to be worried, given the track record of the FedGov and NATO in the last 20+ years. And they are not alone: members of the EU and NATO see it as a dangerous escalation as well.

Denmark’s government, for example, has called for drafting of both men and women to defend the country against Russia. Switzerland is arguing internally over efforts to remove a ban on exporting Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine and Russia: many Swiss are arguing to end Swiss neutrality to go all out against Russia.

As with so many other things, the insanity over the Russo-Ukraine war is rising, seemingly exponentially.

To us here at TPOL, as engineers and lovers of liberty, we see what the US and Germany is doing as a clear act of war. Without even the attempt to play a shell game as FDR did before US entry into WW2, of “trading” old American destroyers for “basing rights” in British colonies and other tricks. Ukraine is not buying these first-line weapons: they are being given to the Kiev regime. Just as billions of American taxpayers’ dollars have been given to Ukraine to fight Russia. (And their own people.)

(It has been claimed, in fact, that the amount of US war-welfare to Ukraine is more than the annual budgets of 90% of the world’s nations. Of course, most of that money seems to be getting spent in the good old USA, paying for weapons, ammo, other supplies, and of course lining the pockets of “defense” industry corporations, their lobbyists, and attorneys.)

Remember that wars do not always start with a big bang and an immediate invasion. For months, the European portion of WW2 was a “phony war” in which France and the UK were at war with Germany but no one really did anything. The panzers from the US and BRD are supposedly to be delivered to the Ukrainian forces in March and April; Poland and other countries may follow with giving away their own weapons. (Depending on the lying leaders of NATO in Brussels to honor their agreement to defend Poland if Russia responds by attacking Poland.)

But history and bitter experience show that things can happen. The excuse for Wilson to enter WW1 on the British and French side was the sinking of an American liner at sea, carrying war materials to use against Germany. Examples abound.

And war is, as we need to remember, “the health of the state.” (Randolph Bourne) The year of war already is an excuse for many tyrannical, even totalitarian edicts on the part of European nations. This latest action is perfect to justify Uncle Joe’s handlers implementing measures to control the people of the American States even more. In many ways: financial and social and political.

And with sophisticated German and American weapons systems being sent to the increasingly hard-pressed Ukrainian troops? Ukrainian troops are already being trained in Poland, Germany (even, apparently, at American bases) and elsewhere. Will that continue or will NATO trainers be moved into Ukraine itself (even more than is now claimed by many)? Or will NATO try to play the “sanctuary” game used by North Vietnam during that war in the 1960s and 1970s? And will Russia, increasingly believing it is fighting for its very existence, play that game or decide they cannot afford to?

And even if nukes are not used, will the idiots in Brussels, London, DC, Berlin, and Paris decide to attempt what both Napoleon and Hitler failed to do? Successfully invade Russia? As I recall, the last successful invasion of Russia was by Genghis Khan and the Mongols – 800 years ago. And they came from the other direction!

Pray that we do not see the idiocy of too many politicians once again engulf the world in an actual world war.



Read More...