Before and After Pics of Man Who Turned Himself Into an “Alien”… Mental Illness or Demonic Possession?

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I looked at these pictures and I wondered, is this mental illness or demonic possession? And I think landed on mental illness, but I also believe there are some really dark and evil spirits surrounding this young man, who, is slowly but surely destroying his entire bod at the tender age of “thirty-something.” He’s a tattoo artist who has undergone several mutilation surgeries to morph himself into an “alien” (looks more lie a demon to me), and has injected so much ink into his body-including his eyes, that he’ll probably be dead within a decade, or at the very least,



Read More...