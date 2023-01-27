Biden Jokes About People Thinking He's "Stupid" Then Makes Another Stupid Verbal Gaffe

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

During an event in Springfield, Virginia, Joe Biden joked about people thinking he was “stupid” before making yet another embarrassing verbal gaffe.

The president made the remarks while addressing the state of the economy.

“I uh, I said that, uh, when I was seeking the nomination I said, ‘Take a seat, everybody!’ and there wasn’t a single chair in the place,” joked the 80-year-old.

Joe Biden makes a joke about people thinking he's stupid right before looking for Congressman "Doug" (Rep. Don Beyer). pic.twitter.com/T6Uw18J73S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

“They said, ‘That Biden really is stupid, he really doesn’t know a…” he added.

Biden then asked “where’s Doug?” in reference to Rep. Don Beyer, but had difficulty finding him (presumably because he’s not called Doug).

During the same speech, Biden then rather awkwardly proved once again why people have questioned his cognitive ability.

“No president added more to the debt in four years than my president,” Biden told the crowd at the Steamfitters Local 602 union hall.

“I-I misspoke. Twenty-five percent of our country’s entire debt,” he quickly corrected himself.

Biden is lost in the sauce:



"No president added more to the debt in four years than my president."pic.twitter.com/KSQuI3q1Qb — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 26, 2023

Oh dear.

Last year, we highlighted the comments of former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who said that Joe Biden “won’t finish his term” because “his mind is too far gone.”

Speculation has been raging for a long time that prominent Democrats are trying to prevent Biden from running again in 2024.

During a discussion on his podcast earlier this month, Joe Rogan suggested the latest scandals surrounding Joe Biden indicated that top Democrats are “trying to get rid of him.”

Biden would be in his mid-80’s by the time he left the White House if he won again in 2024.

